Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.69 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) will report sales of $15.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Molecular Templates’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $27.50 million and the lowest is $5.00 million. Molecular Templates reported sales of $4.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 264.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molecular Templates will report full-year sales of $57.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $28.40 million to $83.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $34.55 million, with estimates ranging from $12.40 million to $71.25 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Molecular Templates.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.67 million. Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 359.67% and a negative return on equity of 105.16%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ MTEM opened at $6.72 on Friday. Molecular Templates has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $15.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.94. The company has a market capitalization of $377.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 119,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $830,898.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,049,382 shares of company stock valued at $6,503,899. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTEM. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in Molecular Templates by 18.2% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 9,628,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,516 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Molecular Templates by 2,683.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 846,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,677,000 after acquiring an additional 815,631 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL lifted its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,864,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,147,000 after buying an additional 715,242 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,145,513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,456,000 after buying an additional 627,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 1,374,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,340,000 after buying an additional 532,139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Templates Company Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.

