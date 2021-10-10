MonaCoin (MONA) Market Cap Hits $97.30 Million

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 10th. MonaCoin has a market capitalization of $97.30 million and $1.71 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MonaCoin has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One MonaCoin coin can currently be bought for $1.48 or 0.00002680 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,238.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,517.44 or 0.06367747 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.63 or 0.00323373 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $601.26 or 0.01088480 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.56 or 0.00098764 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $277.18 or 0.00501794 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $187.39 or 0.00339235 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $180.41 or 0.00326597 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00005073 BTC.

MonaCoin Coin Profile

MonaCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

MonaCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

