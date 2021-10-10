Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 5,614 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,614 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 6,219.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 200,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 197,788 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,369,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,864,000 after acquiring an additional 485,776 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 192,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,631,000 after acquiring an additional 7,999 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 4,389,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,191,000 after acquiring an additional 56,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,080,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,067,000 after acquiring an additional 123,983 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $63.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.16. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $50.69 and a 1 year high of $67.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.356 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

