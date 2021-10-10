Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 932 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 8,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 42.0% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 33,154.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,623,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,952 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGT stock opened at $407.93 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $294.79 and a twelve month high of $430.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $416.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $394.64.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

