Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. 55I LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 6,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Karp Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 116,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,175,000 after buying an additional 9,892 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 9,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter.

IWP opened at $112.83 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $85.78 and a 12 month high of $119.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.57.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

