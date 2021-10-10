Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,982,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,617,000 after purchasing an additional 73,575 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,407,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,512,000 after purchasing an additional 59,528 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,265,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,416,000 after buying an additional 320,752 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3,126.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,170,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,543,000 after buying an additional 2,103,444 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 939,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,302,000 after buying an additional 240,843 shares during the period.

IWP stock opened at $112.83 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $85.78 and a 12-month high of $119.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.57.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

