Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $3,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Moderna by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,222,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,704 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Moderna by 884.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,612,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347,122 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,215,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,440 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Moderna by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,194,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,745,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the 1st quarter worth $164,693,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Moderna from $190.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler cut Moderna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.21.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.41, for a total transaction of $8,948,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,614,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,386,843.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.71, for a total value of $1,153,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 383,000 shares of company stock valued at $141,979,560. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $304.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $123.08 billion, a PE ratio of 38.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.49 and a 52-week high of $497.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $399.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.35.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 88.13% and a net margin of 49.79%. The business’s revenue was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

