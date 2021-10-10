Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,557 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $42,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $57,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of BND stock opened at $84.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.75. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $84.22 and a one year high of $88.50.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.