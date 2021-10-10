Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Buys 3,690 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 50.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $2,245,558.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,187,962.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.11, for a total value of $28,311.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,985 shares of company stock worth $2,525,043 in the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AMT opened at $262.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $285.24 and its 200 day moving average is $268.08. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.28 billion, a PE ratio of 52.84, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. Equities analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 62.09%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their price target on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.29.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

