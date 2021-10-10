Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Buys 6,439 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,439 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $3,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 31,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 4,753,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,557 shares in the last quarter. Latash Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $288,000. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,247,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total transaction of $1,101,836.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total value of $29,483,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 748,024 shares of company stock worth $106,760,698 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PG opened at $141.73 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $147.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $344.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.41.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PG. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.79.

About The Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.