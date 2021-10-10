Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,349 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 72,656.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,020,119 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after buying an additional 3,015,968 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,864,324,000 after buying an additional 1,651,297 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 217.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 827,381 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $552,633,000 after buying an additional 566,506 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,047,283 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,398,601,000 after buying an additional 452,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,871,000. 40.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Tesla from $745.00 to $755.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Tesla from $590.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Tesla in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $614.55.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $707.60, for a total transaction of $22,112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,250 shares in the company, valued at $25,650,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.73, for a total transaction of $787,162.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,954,423.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 85,698 shares of company stock valued at $61,747,994. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $785.49 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $379.11 and a one year high of $900.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $777.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 409.11, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $735.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $681.27.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Featured Story: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.