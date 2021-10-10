Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 38.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,532 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 56,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after buying an additional 4,779 shares in the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 24,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 109,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after buying an additional 33,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $349,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,043 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,612. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $1,024,693.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,159,195.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEE. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

NEE stock opened at $80.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.79. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.33 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $157.33 billion, a PE ratio of 50.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

