Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.77 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth about $242,000. Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $572,000. Quilter Plc raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 262.4% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 42,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,646,000 after acquiring an additional 31,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 10.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.29.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $111.18 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.11 and a 52 week high of $121.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $196.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.94.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 49.24%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

