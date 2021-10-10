Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $415,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.4% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 15.6% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 113,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,021,000 after purchasing an additional 15,375 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.0% in the first quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 2,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $583.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $229.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $564.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $510.70. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $433.52 and a 1-year high of $616.93.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. Analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TMO. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $597.50.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

