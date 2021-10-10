Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,832 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% in the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MRK opened at $80.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $204.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.68. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $85.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.31. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.87.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

