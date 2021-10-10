Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,618 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 20.2% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,470 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,071,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 6.8% in the second quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Wills Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,760 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,055,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 6.2% in the second quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 64,330 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $11,308,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Finally, Middleton & Co Inc MA raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.3% in the second quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 34,875 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,130,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on DIS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on The Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.08.

DIS opened at $176.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $178.15 and a 200 day moving average of $179.30. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $117.23 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $321.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 289.74, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

