Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,618 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,926 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Quilter Plc raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 389,496 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $71,869,000 after purchasing an additional 14,358 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on The Walt Disney from $216.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.08.

DIS opened at $176.74 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $117.23 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The stock has a market cap of $321.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 289.74, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $178.15 and a 200 day moving average of $179.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

