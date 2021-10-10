Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,787 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $2,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFSC. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 32.4% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,381,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,765,000 after purchasing an additional 582,331 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 9.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,104,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,024,000 after purchasing an additional 182,958 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 25.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 831,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,588,000 after purchasing an additional 168,969 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 136.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 282,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,966,000 after purchasing an additional 163,187 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $6,311,000. 60.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EFSC opened at $47.78 on Friday. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 12-month low of $27.48 and a 12-month high of $52.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $97.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.45 million. Equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 27.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

In related news, Director John S. Eulich purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $337,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,332.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

