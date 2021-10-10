Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,787 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFSC. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 20.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,350,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 132.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 6,062 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 9.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,104,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,024,000 after acquiring an additional 182,958 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 8.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $1,144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John S. Eulich purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $337,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,332.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $47.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 52 week low of $27.48 and a 52 week high of $52.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.97.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $97.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.45 million. Research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 27.54%.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

