Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 71.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 34.1% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 782 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.9% during the second quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 896 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% during the second quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 11,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,971,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 12,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,537,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.1% during the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 11,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,561,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Cowen boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $560.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $597.50.

Shares of TMO opened at $583.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.78. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $433.52 and a one year high of $616.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $564.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $510.70.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. The firm had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. On average, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

