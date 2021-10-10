Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,540 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Intel by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,479 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 10,977 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 30,786 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Searle & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 8,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 62.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTC. Citigroup lifted their target price on Intel from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Northland Securities began coverage on Intel in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Intel in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.31 price objective on Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $53.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.72 and its 200 day moving average is $56.67. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Read More: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.