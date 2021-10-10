Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Sells 26,158 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,158 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 122,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,066,000 after buying an additional 5,761 shares in the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in Bank of America by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,927,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,457,000 after buying an additional 96,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lifted its position in Bank of America by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 467,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,279,000 after buying an additional 43,750 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAC opened at $44.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $373.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $23.12 and a 12-month high of $44.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.65.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 44.92%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.42.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

