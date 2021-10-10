Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Sells 26,158 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,158 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BAC. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BAC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.42.

NYSE BAC opened at $44.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $373.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $23.12 and a 12-month high of $44.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.65.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 44.92%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

