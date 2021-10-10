Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Sells 450 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,303 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COST. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 149.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,077,210 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $379,695,000 after purchasing an additional 645,468 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 13.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,113,982 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,023,449,000 after purchasing an additional 593,908 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 444.7% in the second quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 480,854 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $190,260,000 after purchasing an additional 392,581 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 21.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,957,544 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $781,236,000 after purchasing an additional 342,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 54.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 935,065 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $329,591,000 after acquiring an additional 328,294 shares during the period. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.83.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total transaction of $1,637,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,749,858.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $451.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $452.22 and a 200-day moving average of $407.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.75 billion, a PE ratio of 42.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $470.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.