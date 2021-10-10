Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,349 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NZS Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,359,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,612,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,342,557,000 after buying an additional 339,745 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,728 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $19,857,000 after buying an additional 11,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $7,747,000. Institutional investors own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total value of $1,330,374.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total transaction of $777,287.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,698 shares of company stock valued at $61,747,994. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $910.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $855.00 price target for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price target for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $614.55.

TSLA opened at $785.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $777.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 409.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $735.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $681.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $379.11 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.