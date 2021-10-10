Monetha (MTH) Market Cap Hits $21.12 Million

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded down 28.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 10th. Monetha has a market capitalization of $21.12 million and $9.83 million worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Monetha has traded up 25.1% against the US dollar. One Monetha coin can currently be bought for $0.0525 or 0.00000096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.58 or 0.00046907 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $116.04 or 0.00212781 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.49 or 0.00098089 BTC.

Monetha Coin Profile

Monetha is a coin. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 coins. Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monetha’s official website is www.monetha.io . Monetha’s official message board is medium.com/@monetha

According to CryptoCompare, “Monetha is a decentralized payment solution built on the Ethereum network. The Monetha solution leverages smart contract technology to provide a decentralized trust and reputation system in which sellers ratings are attatched to their respective transactions. The solution also enables merchants to accept ETH and Ethereum-based tokens which can be exchanged automatically into fiat currency MTH is an Ethereum-based token that is used to pay for goods on Monetha. The value of the MTH token is based on its underlying assets, properties and/or associated rights. Monetha tokens also represent percentage share of revenue of Monetha project. “

Monetha Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monetha should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monetha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

