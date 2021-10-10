MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for MoneyGram International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.12. MoneyGram International posted earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MoneyGram International will report full year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.28. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MoneyGram International.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $329.30 million for the quarter. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 6.67% and a negative net margin of 0.65%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MGI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MoneyGram International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on MoneyGram International from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Sunday, July 11th.

In other news, CAO Robert L. Villasenor sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $92,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andres Villareal sold 49,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $495,383.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 486,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,901,924.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in MoneyGram International by 85.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 14,907 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MoneyGram International by 7.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in MoneyGram International during the first quarter worth $1,326,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in MoneyGram International by 17.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in MoneyGram International by 272.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 266,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 194,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MGI opened at $7.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $729.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.42 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.82. MoneyGram International has a 52-week low of $3.08 and a 52-week high of $12.36.

About MoneyGram International

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

