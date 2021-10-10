MONK Market Capitalization Tops $574,969.50 (MONK)

MONK (CURRENCY:MONK) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. MONK has a total market capitalization of $574,969.50 and $1,832.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MONK coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0444 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, MONK has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MONK alerts:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00015663 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001268 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000487 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000273 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005704 BTC.

MONK Profile

MONK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

Buying and Selling MONK

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MONK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MONK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MONK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MONK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.