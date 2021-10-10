Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Shares Acquired by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 181.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,505 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,319 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Monro worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Monro by 30.0% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 54,377 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 12,545 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Monro by 6.2% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,374 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Monro by 5.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,499 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Monro by 1.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 40,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Monro by 1.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 274,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Monro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of MNRO opened at $57.64 on Friday. Monro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.65 and a twelve month high of $72.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 41.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Monro had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $341.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Monro, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This is a positive change from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Monro’s payout ratio is currently 91.23%.

In other news, CEO Michael T. Broderick purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.39 per share, with a total value of $296,950.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,969,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Monro Profile

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

