Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,554,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,692 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.24% of Monster Beverage worth $597,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 2.4% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 0.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 7.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 3.9% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 31.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $89.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.83. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $75.45 and a 1-year high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 25.97%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $4,126,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MNST. Citigroup raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.81.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

