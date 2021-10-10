Mooncoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $140.00 (MOON)

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. Mooncoin has a total market capitalization of $6.77 million and $140.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mooncoin has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mooncoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.66 or 0.00320722 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00005060 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001447 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000708 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Mooncoin Profile

Mooncoin (CRYPTO:MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,490,931,370 coins. The official website for Mooncoin is mooncoin.com . Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Buying and Selling Mooncoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mooncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mooncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

