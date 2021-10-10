MoonSwap Tops One Day Volume of $138,730.00 (MOON)

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 10th. One MoonSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000580 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MoonSwap has a market capitalization of $9.38 million and approximately $138,730.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MoonSwap has traded down 8.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $178.91 or 0.00323402 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00005053 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001452 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000734 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000097 BTC.

MoonSwap (CRYPTO:MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 29,260,827 coins and its circulating supply is 29,240,326 coins. MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin . MoonSwap’s official website is moonswap.fi . MoonSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@MoonSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

