Morpheus Labs Hits Market Capitalization of $21.40 Million (MITX)

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 10th. In the last week, Morpheus Labs has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar. One Morpheus Labs coin can currently be bought for about $0.0484 or 0.00000088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Morpheus Labs has a market capitalization of $21.40 million and $293,231.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00048525 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.28 or 0.00223436 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00012133 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.03 or 0.00099743 BTC.

Morpheus Labs Profile

Morpheus Labs (CRYPTO:MITX) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 713,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 441,999,999 coins. Morpheus Labs’ official website is morpheuslabs.io . Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Morpheus Infrastructure Platform is focused on building adaptable blockchain technologies for companies looking into various possible use cases. The Morpheus platform allows you to choose the programing language and blockchain runtimes and provides an interface for users to experiment with blockchain technologies and create applications. Morpheus Infrastructure Token (MITX) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

