My DeFi Pet (DPET) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $3.20 Million

My DeFi Pet (CURRENCY:DPET) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One My DeFi Pet coin can currently be purchased for $2.02 or 0.00003641 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $13.91 million and approximately $3.20 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.90 or 0.00062850 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.51 or 0.00128785 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.74 or 0.00082376 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,574.38 or 1.00092534 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,402.73 or 0.06128514 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003084 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

My DeFi Pet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars.

