MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $611.65 Million

Equities research analysts expect MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) to post $611.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for MYR Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $620.50 million and the lowest is $602.80 million. MYR Group reported sales of $607.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that MYR Group will report full-year sales of $2.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.49 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $2.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MYR Group.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.21. MYR Group had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $649.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.05 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

NASDAQ:MYRG opened at $104.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 1.11. MYR Group has a 1-year low of $42.02 and a 1-year high of $110.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.49.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of MYR Group by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of MYR Group by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 73,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,676,000 after buying an additional 5,359 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of MYR Group by 184.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,766,000 after buying an additional 76,779 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management grew its position in shares of MYR Group by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 4,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of MYR Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 691,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,845,000 after buying an additional 33,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

About MYR Group

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

