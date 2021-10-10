MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Stock Position Decreased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,244,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 93,727 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 7.38% of MYR Group worth $113,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MYR Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MYR Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of MYR Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MYR Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 33,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of MYR Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

MYR Group stock opened at $104.48 on Friday. MYR Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.02 and a 52-week high of $110.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 1.11.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.21. MYR Group had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $649.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.05 million. Research analysts expect that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

MYR Group Profile

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

