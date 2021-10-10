Name Change Token 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $99,799.00 (NCT)

Name Change Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. During the last week, Name Change Token has traded 22.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Name Change Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0324 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Name Change Token has a total market capitalization of $1.62 million and approximately $99,799.00 worth of Name Change Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00047055 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.13 or 0.00215687 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.91 or 0.00098435 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Name Change Token Profile

Name Change Token (CRYPTO:NCT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2021. Name Change Token’s total supply is 49,989,606 coins. Name Change Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Name Change Token Coin Trading

