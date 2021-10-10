Namecoin Price Tops $1.53 on Major Exchanges (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 10th. In the last week, Namecoin has traded 11% lower against the US dollar. Namecoin has a market capitalization of $22.62 million and approximately $20,856.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Namecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.53 or 0.00002793 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Namecoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,947.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $589.81 or 0.01073408 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $187.23 or 0.00340739 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.15 or 0.00315129 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001141 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00042211 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 35.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Namecoin Profile

Namecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Namecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Namecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.