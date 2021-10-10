Nano Trading Down 5.6% Over Last 7 Days (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One Nano coin can now be purchased for about $5.47 or 0.00009885 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Nano has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. Nano has a market capitalization of $729.33 million and approximately $19.87 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,370.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,523.57 or 0.06363598 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $178.57 or 0.00322502 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $598.90 or 0.01081622 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.58 or 0.00098572 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $278.19 or 0.00502414 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.55 or 0.00338724 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $179.55 or 0.00324278 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00005044 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org . The official website for Nano is nano.org/en . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Nano Coin Trading

