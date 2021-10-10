NAOS Finance (NAOS) Hits Market Capitalization of $11.82 Million

NAOS Finance (CURRENCY:NAOS) traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. NAOS Finance has a market cap of $11.82 million and approximately $4.70 million worth of NAOS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NAOS Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.34 or 0.00002431 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, NAOS Finance has traded down 15.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001810 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.71 or 0.00064633 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.94 or 0.00133838 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.81 or 0.00086552 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55,197.58 or 0.99918479 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,538.73 or 0.06405797 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003291 BTC.

About NAOS Finance

NAOS Finance’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,804,863 coins. NAOS Finance’s official Twitter account is @naos_finance

NAOS Finance Coin Trading

