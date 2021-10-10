Nasdacoin (NSD) Price Down 21.3% Over Last Week

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. Over the last week, Nasdacoin has traded down 21.3% against the US dollar. Nasdacoin has a market cap of $114,788.61 and $6,830.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 51.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin Profile

NSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 26,076,620 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

