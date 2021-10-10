Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Bought by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $5,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Nasdaq by 96.0% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 4.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 13.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 50.8% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 2,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at about $338,000. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on Nasdaq from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.27.

Nasdaq stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $197.40. 535,754 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 788,144. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $193.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 0.84. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $119.76 and a one year high of $199.88.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.84 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 18.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.95%.

In related news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.66, for a total value of $375,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.65, for a total value of $170,102.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,411 shares of company stock worth $1,800,404. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

