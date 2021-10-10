National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$97.61.

NA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$103.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

NA opened at C$100.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$97.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$93.48. National Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$62.50 and a 1 year high of C$101.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.91 billion and a PE ratio of 12.35.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The financial services provider reported C$2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.08 by C$0.28. The business had revenue of C$2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.17 billion. On average, research analysts expect that National Bank of Canada will post 8.8400006 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 34.91%.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

