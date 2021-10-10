Natixis Advisors L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) by 62.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,057 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 205,611 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in LG Display were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in LG Display during the 2nd quarter valued at about $277,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of LG Display by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 405,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,334,000 after buying an additional 109,645 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of LG Display by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 383,194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,097,000 after buying an additional 82,989 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of LG Display by 3,045.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 113,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 109,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of LG Display by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 35,529 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 5,622 shares during the last quarter. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LPL opened at $7.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.83. LG Display Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.21 and a twelve month high of $12.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.05.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. LG Display had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. As a group, analysts expect that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie downgraded shares of LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LG Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Nomura downgraded shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. CLSA downgraded shares of LG Display from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of LG Display from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LG Display currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

LG Display Company Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

