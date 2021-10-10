Natixis Advisors L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 291,823 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 102,474 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Nokia were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nokia in the 1st quarter worth $9,420,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Nokia by 627.5% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 573,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 494,694 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nokia by 166,922.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,435,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,643,000 after buying an additional 2,433,734 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Nokia by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 63,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Nokia by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 72,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 33,953 shares in the last quarter. 8.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nokia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nokia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.32.

Shares of NOK opened at $5.80 on Friday. Nokia Co. has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $9.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.85 and a 200 day moving average of $5.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.26, a PEG ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. Nokia had a negative net margin of 8.09% and a positive return on equity of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nokia Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Profile

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

