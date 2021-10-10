Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,311 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Itron were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITRI. FMR LLC grew its position in Itron by 3.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 253,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,837,000 after buying an additional 7,614 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Itron by 5.5% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,826 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Itron by 72.6% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,025 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Itron by 5.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Itron by 22.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $45,822.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $202,710.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,740 shares of company stock worth $1,084,097. 1.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus cut their target price on shares of Itron from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Itron from $126.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $72.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.48. Itron, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.50 and a fifty-two week high of $122.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.15.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). Itron had a positive return on equity of 8.43% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The company had revenue of $489.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Itron’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

