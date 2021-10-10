Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $1.31 Million Holdings in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) by 27.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,504 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Empire State Realty Trust worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESRT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $67,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 4.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,918,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,311,000 after acquiring an additional 86,889 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 2.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 102,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 0.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 174,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 332,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 80.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ESRT opened at $10.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.23. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -173.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 9.29, a current ratio of 9.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.19 and a twelve month high of $13.11.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.13). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.58%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ESRT. Wolfe Research began coverage on Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.30.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

