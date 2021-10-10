Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $1.74 Million Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 40.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,949 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 47.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,199,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $688,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,774 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,183,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,390,000 after purchasing an additional 229,915 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,147,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,421,000 after purchasing an additional 132,689 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,728,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $195,686,000 after purchasing an additional 16,667 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 253.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,075,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,003 shares during the period. 60.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Shares of ED opened at $73.47 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.56 and a 52-week high of $83.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.97 and its 200-day moving average is $75.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.17.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 74.16%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ED shares. TheStreet lowered Consolidated Edison from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp lowered Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $75.13.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.