Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Sonoco Products by 4.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 496,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,209,000 after acquiring an additional 22,282 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Sonoco Products by 5.3% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Sonoco Products by 8.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Sonoco Products by 2.2% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Sonoco Products by 5.8% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John M. Florence sold 493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $32,202.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,528.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on SON shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.40.

Shares of NYSE:SON opened at $60.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $48.20 and a 12 month high of $69.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 18.41%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.79%.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

