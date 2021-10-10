Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 4,678 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,902 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,678 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Teradata were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TDC. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,008,000. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 132.7% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,988,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,106 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 2,266.9% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 736,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,100,000 after purchasing an additional 705,014 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 201.8% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 999,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,526,000 after purchasing an additional 668,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Teradata in the second quarter worth $25,030,000. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $150,394.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TDC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Teradata in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Teradata from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Teradata from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

NYSE TDC opened at $55.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.42. Teradata Co. has a 1 year low of $17.99 and a 1 year high of $59.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.25.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.80 million. Teradata had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 41.02%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

